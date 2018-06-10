  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCBS Sports Spectacular
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMSports Xtra
    3:30 PM50 Shades of Money
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albuquerque New Mexico, california, Disappearance, Military Officer, new mexico, US Air Force
Air Force Logo - Silver and Blue 3D, with text

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Kirtland Air Force Base high-ranking officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a news release this week that it had captured William Howard Hughes, Jr., at his home after a fraud investigation involving a fake identity he had been using.

Hughes was involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO’s control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War.

He was last seen withdrawing over $28,000 in Albuquerque in the summer of 1983 after returning from a stint in the Netherlands.

Hughes told authorities he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave. He created a fake identity and lived that way in California ever since. Hughes was charged with desertion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s