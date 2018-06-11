SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Fairfield DMV will open two Saturdays a month starting in July.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced last month that it would open 40 offices statewide on two Saturdays every month. Service starts at those 40 offices on June 16.

Starting July 7, 43 offices will offer services on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month from 8 am until 1 pm. Those 43 offices will offer all services EXCEPT behind-the-wheel exams.

The offices in our area:

Fairfield

Lodi

Modesto

Roseville

Sacramento

Tracy

Yuba City

Appointments are being accepted at all 43 Saturday offices, but they aren’t required.

Those applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person and remember to bring the proper documents, including proof of identity (certified birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, foreign passport with I-94 form, employment authorization document, permanent resident card), CA residency document that includes your physical California address, and proof of your Social Security number (SSN card, W-2, paystub with full SSN).

REAL IDs will be required starting October 1, 2020 in order to board a domestic flight or to enter a military base or federal facility. Valid passports, passport cards, military ID, or TSA-approved IDs will also be accepted.

A REAL ID is not necessary to drive, apply for/receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that doesn’t require an ID (post office), visit a hospital, and participate in law enforcement proceedings/investigations.