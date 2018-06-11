  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) – The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned in a pool.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says Emeline Miller died Sunday at a hospital. Braun says the death is under investigation.

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority says paramedics were called to a house in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and tried to resuscitate a 19-month-old drowning victim.

Bommarito says they were unable to revive her and she was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team tweeted its condolences to Miller and his family.

Miller is the most decorated male U.S. skier, with multiple World Cup wins. He won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals over three Olympic games.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s