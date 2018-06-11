  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Race organizers say a 61-year-old California man has died while competing in a western Michigan triathlon.

USA Triathlon says Gary Grunwald of Elk Grove, California, died Sunday during the run portion of the USAT Clydesdale & Athena National Championship hosted by the Grand Rapids Triathlon in Ada Township, Michigan.

It wasn’t clear Monday what the cause of death was. Event officials say they are working to gather more information regarding Grunwald’s death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

