GRAYSON (CBS13) – Deputies in Stanislaus County are investigating a shooting that left three people injured late Sunday night.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Minnie Street in Grayson just before 11 p.m.

Three victims were transported to hospitals in Modesto. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.

No suspect information has been released.