WOODLAND — A break in the case of two Woodland teens missing for nearly two years. Woodland police confirm there have been three arrests, and at least one charge of murder.

But tonight we don’t know if both of the boys are dead.

Woodland police confirm three arrests, and say the charges are murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

The family is confirming on Facebook they are aware of the break, but no one is saying who is dead or alive. “I just want to hug you and I just want to kiss you and love you, love you, love you, love you … I love you, and I want you home okay?” Alicia Moore and Lola Rios told CBS 13 in a 2017 interview. Nearly two long and painful years for the heartbroken moms of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios.

“My hope is that they’re together, because they take care of each other, they’re friends,” said one of the moms. Woodland police have announced three arrests this weekend, but officers are not identifying the suspects, only saying all three are adults.

“My biggest fear is that something has happened, someone has lured my son off and Enrique off at different times,” Moore said.

Elijah and Enrique vanished at the end of 2016, just weeks apart. The two went to the same high school, and worked at a construction training program. Enrique was last seen in his Esparto home. Elijah was reported missing three weeks later, after cashing a check at a California Check Cashing on Main Street in Woodland.

Woodland police say both of their cell phones were untraceable. There’s been no activity on either of their social media pages, since the pair disappeared. In a Facebook statement Sunday evening, the mothers said “we are aware that there has been a breaking story today on the case … thank you for all the hope and love sent this way.” Two desperate moms are now possibly one step closer to getting closure.

“We need to know that our boys are okay. We want our boys to come home.”

Woodland police will not say if the boys are dead or alive. They initially said more information would be released on Monday, but are now saying we may have to wait longer because there’s a lot to sort through.