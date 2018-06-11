  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Rap artists Nicki Minaj and Future will be making a stop in Sacramento for their new tour.

The NickiHndrxx tour will be stopping by the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 17, organizers announced on Monday.

It’s the latest high profile act to announce a stop in Sacramento at the new area. Previously, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sam Smith, Smashing Pumpkins, The Eagles, Justin Timberlake and Fleetwood Mac have announced shows at Golden 1 Center this year.

Tickets for the NickiHndrxx show go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Head here for details: LiveNation.com.

