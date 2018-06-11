OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS13) – SONIC Drive-In is now selling a Pickle Juice Slush.

The nationwide chain introduced four new snow cone flavors on Monday, June 11: Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian, Tiger’s Blood, and Pickle Juice. You can add lemon, strawberry, lime, pineapple, or candy into any slush. The website says the flavors are available for a limited time.

SONIC describes the Pickle Juice slush as sweet, yet tart.

So far the reviews on Twitter are mixed:

Pickle juice has been used by athletes in the past to prevent cramps and dehydration. A 2013 study found the cramps for athletes who drank pickle juice lasted about 49 seconds shorter than those who drank water.