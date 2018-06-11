  • CBS13On Air

Corolla, NC (WTKR) — A mare died in Corolla on Saturday after it was run over on the beach.

According to officials with The Corolla Wild Horse Fund, she died instantly and her stallion stayed over her body all night even after she was covered with a tarp.

Officials said a Virginia Beach native was traveling northbound when four to five horses ran from sand dunes towards the water. One horse hit the driver’s front side tire.

The driver reported to have been driving about 20-25 miles per hour at the time of the incident. The speed limit on the beach is 15 miles per hour.

According to officials, it was foggy at the time of the incident and visibility was low.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund asks people to please, “slow down and expect that a horse could be on the beach or running over the dunes at any given moment.”

The mare was buried Sunday morning. No charges will be filed, officials said.

