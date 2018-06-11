WOODLAND (CBS13) – Authorities have released the names of the three suspects arrested in the case of two missing Woodland-area teens.

Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios vanished, just weeks apart, at the end of 2016. The best friends attended the same high school and worked at a construction training program.

Enrique was last seen in his home in Esparto.

Elijah was reported missing three weeks later.

Sunday, news broke that detectives had made three arrests in connection to the case. Monday, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced the names of the suspects and the charges they are facing: 18-year-old Woodland resident Jesus Campos, 21-year-old Winters resident Chandale Shannon and 21-year-old Knights Landing resident Jonathan Froste.

All three suspects are facing murder and conspiracy charges, while Campos and Froste face an added charge of kidnapping.

No information about Enrique or Elijah has been released by investigators. The sheriff’s department says the investigation is still active.