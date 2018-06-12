  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sutter Middle School teacher is in hot water after showing graphic abortion videos to students during a sexual education class.

The Sacramento City Unified School District launched an investigation after complaints from parents.

The videos detail how abortions are performed during the different stages of pregnancy and are narrated by a doctor and an anti-abortion activist who urges viewers to “protect the pre-born.”

In a statement, the school district said the curriculum was “completely inappropriate and does not meet the district’s approved family life and human sexuality curriculum. The district is now conducting an investigation into the matter to determine how this happened.”

