WILTON (CBS13) – Authorities are at the scene of a crash near Wilton that left at least one person dead.

The scene is on Wilton Road, south of Grant Line Road and just north of the Cosumnes River.

A California Highway Patrol official says, a little after 1 p.m. Tuesday, a garbage truck went down the embankment and collided with a Toyota.

Wilton Road is closed at Green Road on the westbound side and at Grant Line road for eastbound traffic.

More information to come.