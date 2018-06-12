STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Manteca student is honoring his fellow classmate, a 14-year-old girl, who died tragically last month after a man suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana caused a deadly five-vehicle crash along Interstate 880.

The girl’s 9-year-old sister and a 39-year-old woman were also killed in that crash as they were all making their way home from the Bay Area.

There is a lot that goes into taking care of a 7-month old, 246-pound prize pig. Especially, one that has become so special to Corey Scott, 14, of Manteca.

“You got to wash her. You got to walk her. Well, you got to feed her, and you got to make sure she gets exercise which is a big thing. But walking her and making sure she is cooperative,” said Scott.

Last month, Scott volunteered to care for Belle after their best friend, Christy Limas died in a tragic accident on I-880. The vehicle she and her family were in was hit by a 21-year-old man from San Jose, suspected of driving high on marijuana. It’s a loss that has been felt all over the community. Friends say, the news even hit Belle really hard.

“I feel like, she knew what happened. Not exactly what happened, but where Christy went and what happened to her. She was like, laying down and she wasn’t herself, compared to how she was,” he said.

Classmates said Limas was very active in Sierra High School’s Future Farmers of America, an organization teaching teens about leadership, personal growth and careers in agriculture. It’s a club that allowed Limas to have a strong bond with Belle.

“The pig as itself is super sweet. I would take Christy to the farm in the mornings to help her take care of it and I am so proud of Corey for stepping up and helping to take care of her,” said Sarah Fast, Manteca Sierra FFA.

After showcasing the prize pig at the junior show and auction at San Joaquin’s AGFest, it’s off to auction. FFA leaders say all proceeds from the sale of belle will be donated to Limas’ family.

“I hope she is looking down at us and cheering us on,” said Fast.

The auction takes place Saturday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Pictures of Lima and Belle are posted all over this barn.

“I know she is watching over me and I’m hoping she is thinking I am doing a good job,” said Scott.