SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Lottery is making it easier for people to check if they won.

The updated California Lottery app, called Check-a-Ticket, allows users to immediately scan their Scratchers or newer draw game ticket to see if the have a winner. The app uses the phone camera to scan the barcode on the ticket and then automatically shows the results.

You can also check to see if a ticket is a winner by having it scanned at any California Lottery retail location.

Winning tickets can be claimed by mail, at one of more than 23,000 California Lottery retail locations, or at a California Lottery District Office.