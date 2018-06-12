LODI (CBS13) – A rash of robberies has investigators looking for two men from Stanislaus County through San Joaquin County.

The first of nine robberies began last April and the most recent at the end of May this year.

“What can I help you with? and he said, ‘I’m robbing you. Give me all your money!’ And I’m just standing here, ‘No,'” said Celeste Serna, a Subway employee.

She fought back in a heist she thought was just a joke.

“He put his hands in his pocket and said he was going to hurt my customer,” she said.

That’s when Serna emptied out the register. She said he even tried to lunge across the counter. He handed Serna an envelope and demanded money.

“That’s why I was like, just give it to him it’s not worth it,” said Amanda Tabaniag, another employee at Subway.

Three women were working at the time and found out now they’re not the only victims. Five stores were hit in Manteca, another five in Modesto, and one in Lodi. The suspects got away with cash, but the employees knew it could’ve been much worse.

“Once I got home, when you’re laying down to sleep, all the details come back and the next day came in I was very anxious to be on front,” Tabaniag said.

Wondering how these thieves continue to get away with such a crime.

“You couldn’t just work hard like everyone else? You coming to my place where I’m trying to work hard for my money and you literally took my money,”

The employees hope someone recognizes the men in the surveillance pictures released by police and want the thieves to know to never come back.

“I’ll remember his face,” Serna said. “You should be embarrassed.”