DIXON (CBS13) – Police are searching for the person who shot into a Dixon home early Sunday morning.

Nearby home surveillance footage shows the person firing several shots from a rifle into a home in the 600 block of McKenzie Drive, according to a Dixon Police Department statement. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. on June 10.

Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt.

Investigators hope someone comes forward with higher resolution footage, allowing them to better see the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Tegeler at 707-678-7070.