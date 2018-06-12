The Stanislaus County Sheriff is looking for a suspect from a hit and run on the evening of June 9.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, Riverbank Deputies responded to a traffic collision with injuries on Atchison Street and 7th Street. The suspect drove a newer red Dodge Charger and sustained damage on the right front end of her vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect is a Hispanic woman in her late twenties. She was wearing a black shoulderless top and ripped jeans at the time of the accident.

The Sheriff’s department posted security camera pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page, showing that she apparently got out to check the damage after she fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Gingerich at 209-596-0996. You can also remain anonymous by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email tips to www.stancrimetips.org/.