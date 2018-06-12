  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Stanislaus, Stanislaus County Sheriff

The Stanislaus County Sheriff is looking for a suspect from a hit and run on the evening of June 9.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday, Riverbank Deputies responded to a traffic collision with injuries on Atchison Street and 7th Street. The suspect drove a newer red Dodge Charger and sustained damage on the right front end of her vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect is a Hispanic woman in her late twenties. She was wearing a black shoulderless top and ripped jeans at the time of the accident.

stanislaus county sheriff 1 Stanislaus County Sheriff Looking For Female Driver From June 9 Hit And Run

(source: Stanislaus County Sheriff)

The Sheriff’s department posted security camera pictures of the suspect on their Facebook page, showing that she apparently got out to check the damage after she fled the scene.

stanislaus county sheriff 2 Stanislaus County Sheriff Looking For Female Driver From June 9 Hit And Run

(source: Stanislaus County Sheriff)

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Gingerich at 209-596-0996. You can also remain anonymous by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or email tips to www.stancrimetips.org/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s