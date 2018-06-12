YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The families of Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore were in court for the first time since the teens went missing in October and November of 2016.

Both mothers faced three of the four suspects accused of kidnapping and murdering their sons.

The FBI has joined Yolo County authorities in the search for the teens’ bodies in Knights Landing, where law enforcement suspects the boys may be. After a lengthy and intensive two-day search, investigators did not find any evidence of the teens.

“Hopefully they’ll get a glance of me and know that I’m not going nowhere,” said Alicia Moore, Elijah Moore’s mother.

Facing three of the four men accused of murdering her son for the first time Tuesday, Moore says she doesn’t know what to feel.

“There’s all these different emotions, for not just myself but my entire family,” Moore said.

Family stood by Moore’s side for support on Tuesday, as she told CBS13 she’s now trying to be strong for her children.

“She says ‘Mom where is my big brother? He said he was always going to protect me’, but he’s not here so how do you tell her that?” Moore said crying.

It’s been nearly two, painful years Moore has spent combing the streets of Woodland, desperate for someone to come forward and tell her what happened to her son Elijah.

Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore were friends who went to the same high school and worked in the same construction program in Yolo County.

Both went missing three weeks apart at the end of 2016.

A complaint filed by the Yolo County District Attorney on Monday states the suspects used a firearm to kill Enrique and Elijah.

When asked why he did not enter a plea on behalf of his client Tuesday, defense attorney Bob Spangler responded, saying “I don’t have any discovery yet.”

Spangler says at this point, there’s no evidence connecting his client with the murders.

In this court fight, Moore says she’s not backing down, no matter what.

“This can’t go on like this, and it can’t go past this, justice has to get served.”

All four suspects will be back at the Yolo County Superior Court on June 22. They’re facing charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.