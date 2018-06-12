WATCH LIVE:Golden State Warriors championship parade in Oakland
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Area Rapist, Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two Sutter Health employees were terminated after inappropriately accessing medical records, officials say.

A source tells CBS13 that the employees were fired for looking into the medical records of Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist suspect Joseph DeAngelo.

Sutter Health officials would not say whose medical records were accessed, but they did confirm that their privacy monitoring technology recently detected inappropriate access.

The employees who accessed the records were terminated, Sutter Health says.

“Following their termination, we reminded all employees of our zero tolerance policy and our shared responsibility to protect the safety of our patients, which includes only accessing patient information with a legitimate business reason,” Sutter Health spokesperson Nancy Turner wrote in a statement to CBS13.

Exactly what position the two terminated employees held at Sutter Health has not been released.

Turner says Sutter Health has implemented sophisticated monitoring tools in recent years to prevent and identify inappropriate access to medical records.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s