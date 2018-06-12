SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With nine days to the official start of summer, temperatures hit the triple digits in many places around the central valley today and people are looking for ways to cool down.

By 5 p.m. it was 97 degrees in Sacramento, 101 degrees in Stockton, and 98 degrees in Modesto and Marysville. The heat will stick around for another day before cooling down for the weekend.

In Stockton one high school opened its doors to the public to get out of the heat. Residents also found solace in air-conditioned businesses, including the city’s new “Indoor Adventures Entertainment Center.”

According to Sacramento officials, city cooling centers will only open when temperatures reach 105 degrees or more for three consecutive days with nighttime low temperatures of 75 degrees or above. So, residents who want to get out of the heat will have to look to other public places to cool down.

Looking toward tomorrow, temperatures will remain around the high 90s and triple digits through Wednesday. The weekend will bring cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-80s in Sacramento. Stockton and Modesto will stay in the high 90s before cooling off as well.

For those looking to get out of the heat, the Sierras will hit a high in the mid-80s Wednesday, and the Bay Area will be breezy and warm with highs around 70 degrees.