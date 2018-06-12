  • CBS13On Air

WHITTIER

WHITTIER (AP) – A man holding his 4-year-old daughter at knifepoint was fatally shot by police in a Los Angeles suburb.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the incident began Monday when an estranged married couple was conducting a child exchange in the lobby of the Whittier Police Department.

During the exchange the husband abducted his wife at knifepoint and forced her into a vehicle with the girl and their 7-year-old boy.

The man drove about a mile and stopped. The wife got out and the husband drove off with the children, then returned, took the little girl out of the vehicle and held her at knifepoint.

The Sheriff’s Department says Whittier police arrived, tried to detain the man but it ended with a shooting. The man died at a hospital.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

