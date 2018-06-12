WOODLAND (CBS13) – Search crews are out in Yolo County looking for the bodies of two missing teens believed to have been murdered.

Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore disappeared back in the fall of 2016.

Law enforcement officers are searching near a levee along the Sacramento River, near Woodland. The area, which is near an orchard, is full of dense vegetation.

Four men will face a judge on Tuesday for the murders of the two missing teens.

A look at the levee where the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and FBI are looking for two missing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore. To the left is a very dense area with vines & trees alongside the Sac River. To the right an orchard. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/VFn9kelmo2 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) June 12, 2018

Investigators say Chandale Shannon, David Froste and Jonathan Froste are all accused of murder, among other crimes.

Jesus Campos is accused of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder.

Alicia Moore, Elijah’s mother, says she’s determined to bring her son’s killers to justice.

“This is a capital offense. It holds the death penalty. I want that,” Alicia said.

According to a 2017 search warrant, Elijah robbed Shannon of $300 worth of marijuana.

The deaths of Rios and Elijah were an act of revenge.

According to a jailhouse interview with the Davis Enterprise, Shannon said David Frost killed Enrique Rios after refusing to lead him to Elijah.

Shannon denies being a murderer.

He told the Enterprise he last saw the teen when David Froste found Elijah and forced him into a trunk of a car.