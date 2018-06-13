SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on a power outage caused by a car crash Wednesday morning:

8 a.m.

PG&E says now only 26 customers are still without power.

7:08 a.m.

An early morning car crash has knocked out power to more than 1000 residents in Acampo on Wednesday.

The scene is along E. Collier Road, near N. Cherokee Lane.

A little after 5:30 a.m., a car crashed into a power pole in the area. The driver of the car was not seriously hurt.

The crash knocked out power to nearly 2000 people in San Joaquin County. Per PG&E, about 1600 customers are without power in Acampo, while another 250 in Lodi, 25 in Galt and 10 in Woodbridge also had their power cut.

PG&E crews are at the scene working to fix the power line and restore power, but there is no estimate when power will be restored.

Traffic control is in place in the area.