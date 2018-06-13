  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:2018 Election, governor

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gavin Newsom is getting support from Governor Jerry Brown in his bid to replace him, while President Trump will reportedly travel to California to campaign for John Cox.

Governor Brown endorsed his Lieutenant Governor Wednesday. The support was expected since Newsom was the only Democrat to advance to the November election in last week’s primary.

Cox, who got support from the President before the June 5 primary, said Mr. Trump will stump for him and other conservatives running for office in November.

The election is November 6, 2018. You must register to vote by October 22, 2018.

Governor Brown has served 4 terms in office and is barred by law from running for re-election.

