It’s Wednesday and a toasty day across Northern California as temperatures climbed into the upper-90s, close to 100 degrees.

Hate the heat? Hang in there. We’ll start to pick up the onshore flow and cool down tomorrow to the low- to mid-90s. We’ll then creep down into the 80s as we wrap up the workweek and head into the last weekend of spring.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Forecast

REST OF WEDNESDAY

This weekend is looking good, but we’ve got to get through the remainder of, today. For the most part, it’s just high pressure over the top, but on the coast we’ll start to develop some of the cloud cover/low clouds toward the evening hours and overnight. That’s a good indication that there’s some marine air to help cool us down.

THURSDAY

On Thursday, we’ll be pretty much where you’d expect to be: maybe 92, 93 degrees — a little above average but not bad for late spring. And that’s that low coming in.

The high pressure will exit and we’ll have that low dig down by Friday turning to the upper 80s. It’ll be beautiful. This weekend, we’re probably talking mid-80s and that’s about five degrees cooler than we should be for this time of the year.

We’ll call tomorrow warm across Northern California with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be cool on the coast with a few clouds early then clearing it out. Highs will be for the most part right in the mid-60s and sunny in the Sierra with daytime highs there in the upper-70s on into the low-80s.