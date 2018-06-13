  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMBull
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
By Dave Bender
Filed Under:forecast, northern california, Sacramento, spring, temperatures, weather, weather forecast

It’s Wednesday and a toasty day across Northern California as temperatures climbed into the upper-90s, close to 100 degrees.

Hate the heat? Hang in there. We’ll start to pick up the onshore flow and cool down tomorrow to the low- to mid-90s. We’ll then creep down into the 80s as we wrap up the workweek and head into the last weekend of spring.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Forecast

REST OF WEDNESDAY
This weekend is looking good, but we’ve got to get through the remainder of, today. For the most part, it’s just high pressure over the top, but on the coast we’ll start to develop some of the cloud cover/low clouds toward the evening hours and overnight. That’s a good indication that there’s some marine air to help cool us down.

Sacramento 7-day forecast

 

THURSDAY
On Thursday, we’ll be pretty much where you’d expect to be: maybe 92, 93 degrees — a little above average but not bad for late spring. And that’s that low coming in.

The high pressure will exit and we’ll have that low dig down by Friday turning to the upper 80s. It’ll be beautiful. This weekend, we’re probably talking mid-80s and that’s about five degrees cooler than we should be for this time of the year.

We’ll call tomorrow warm across Northern California with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be cool on the coast with a few clouds early then clearing it out. Highs will be for the most part right in the mid-60s and sunny in the Sierra with daytime highs there in the upper-70s on into the low-80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s