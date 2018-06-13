  • CBS13On Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man who gave prosecutors an envelope containing feces is heading to prison for an armed robbery in Pennsylvania.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Rasheem Drummond was sentenced to 7 ½ to 15 years in prison Wednesday after he pulled a gun and robbed someone who thought they were meeting for a date in Harrisburg.

Prosecutors say Drummond threatened to shoot the victim before stealing money and a cellphone in January 2017.

He was convicted in April of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license.

The district attorney’s office says Drummond is facing a separate aggravated harassment charge in connection with the envelope that he gave prosecutors May 1.

Drummond told prosecutors that the envelope contained information related to his case.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

