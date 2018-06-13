  • CBS13On Air

By Kelly Ryan
Filed Under:Galt

GALT (CBS13) — An outdoor nursery was raided by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies who found thousands of marijuana plants behind the business.

Ed Chamberlain has done business for several years at Superior Nursery in Galt, but he never suspected there were thousands of pot plants behind it.

“I had no idea, never caught a whiff of anything while we were here, and we’ve been here quite a few times for palms and things like that,” he said.

Deputies say they surprised workers on Wednesday morning with a raid and some tried to make a run for it. At least 17 people were arrested and between 12,000 and 16,000 pot plants were confiscated. Deputies spent the day chopping down the plants with machetes.

A helicopter was brought in to move the marijuana to a dump truck and haul away the plants.

