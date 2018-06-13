Filed Under:Galt, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are raiding a plant nursery in rural Sacramento County Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 12000 block of East Stockton Boulevard, north of Mingo Road and north of Galt.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, marijuana plants and weapons were found on the 200-acre property. Multiple law enforcement agencies are helping with the raid, the department says.

A total of 18 people have been detained, authorities say.

More information to come. 

