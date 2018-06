MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young woman found herself in the wrong place at a central Minnesota music festival.

Officials said she got her head stuck in a truck’s exhaust pipe near the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota. It is not clear why she did so.

The local fire department was called in, and used a power saw to help get her out.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s office said they cited her for underage drinking.

