MANTECA (CBS13) — Police are looking for five suspects that burglarized Stella Brockman School Sunday afternoon.

The subjects were caught on the school’s security camera attempting to open a door to the school.

Stella Brockman School is located at 763 Silverado Drive. Police say that the burglary happened around 1:30 on Sunday.

The Manteca Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the subjects or the incident call 209-456-8101. Reference case #18-21234.