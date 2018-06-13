RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A woman was arrested in the vandalism of a church that police are investigating as a hate crime.

Danielle Ricafrente, 23 of Rio Vista, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, arson of a church, felony vandalism and hate crimes against a church.

Investigators say part of the sanctuary at the Union Baptist Church was vandalized sometime on Tuesday night. They say someone set fire to objects inside the sanctuary.

“You see something like this, you’re disappointed, you’d think people would have more respect for a church,” said Deacon Roger Benz.

Police Chief Dan Daily says the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“Several benches were turned over, the piano was damaged, bibles, hymnals and other documents were strewn about the interior,” he said.