  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    01:32 AMPaid Program
    02:02 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Angela Musallam
Filed Under:Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A woman was arrested in the vandalism of a church that police are investigating as a hate crime.

Danielle Ricafrente, 23 of Rio Vista, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, arson of a church, felony vandalism and hate crimes against a church.

Investigators say part of the sanctuary at the Union Baptist Church was vandalized sometime on Tuesday night. They say someone set fire to objects inside the sanctuary.

“You see something like this, you’re disappointed, you’d think people would have more respect for a church,” said Deacon Roger Benz.

Police Chief Dan Daily says the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“Several benches were turned over, the piano was damaged, bibles, hymnals and other documents were strewn about the interior,” he said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s