SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with a 2017 crime spree that included two murders and multiple pharmacy robberies.

Antoine Yancy (left) and Terran Fayeweather's (right) booking photos. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Terran Fayeweather, 18, and 19-year-old Antoine Yancy, 19, have been in custody since January.

Over the last six months, detectives say they’ve linked them to two murders, an attempted murder, two home invasions and several pharmacy robberies.

Map of the pharmacy robberies believed to be linked to the suspects. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

Police say the two are part of a gang-affiliated robbery crew.

Detectives are still working to find more suspects.

