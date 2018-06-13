SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Spanish speakers can now communicate with the Sacramento Police Department for non-emergency situations.

The department added a Spanish option to the non-emergency phone line recording at the dispatch center. Callers will be prompted to dial “9” in order to hear police options in Spanish.

The non-emergency number for Sacramento PD is 916-264-5471. You should use this number if:

  • A crime has already occurred
  • The offenders are no longer on scene
  • Nuisance calls (ie: barking dogs, landscape/construction noise)
  • To get police information
  • To speak with an officer
  • For non-emergency situations

For emergencies or crimes in progress you should dial 911.

