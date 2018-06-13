Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Spanish speakers can now communicate with the Sacramento Police Department for non-emergency situations.
The department added a Spanish option to the non-emergency phone line recording at the dispatch center. Callers will be prompted to dial “9” in order to hear police options in Spanish.
The non-emergency number for Sacramento PD is 916-264-5471. You should use this number if:
- A crime has already occurred
- The offenders are no longer on scene
- Nuisance calls (ie: barking dogs, landscape/construction noise)
- To get police information
- To speak with an officer
- For non-emergency situations
For emergencies or crimes in progress you should dial 911.