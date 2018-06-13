SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police released videos from the in-custody death of a man who was transported to the county jail.

Brandon Smith died on June 6 at the hospital after he was transported from the Volunteers of America Comprehensive Alcoholism Treatment Center.

Sacramento Police say their officer was assisting parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with transporting Smith. Smith was loaded into a marked patrol wagon and he was later found unresponsive.

Smith’s family gathered on Wednesday to demand answers, saying Sacramento Police have not told them what happened to Smith on the day of his death. His mother says she had just dropped him off in good health and good condition.

Police released four videos later on Wednesday from two body cameras and two in-car cameras.

The videos start as a Sacramento Police officer enters the Volunteers of America office and Smith is already on the ground and in handcuffs. This was the first contact Smith had with the Sacramento Police Department. Smith’s parole agents had requested the help after an undisclosed incident.

As Smith is escorted by officers into the back of the patrol wagon, the officer’s microphone faintly picks up his voice saying “I feel like I’m having a heart attack.” None of the officers respond to the statement, and it’s unclear whether they heard him.

During the transportation, the officer notices Smith was not moving. As he arrives at the county jail, he checked on Smithand noticed he was unresponsive. This was just over six minutes after Smith was loaded into the back of the wagon. Emergency personnel performed CPR, but Smith died later at the hospital.

An autopsy was performed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, but the results have not been released. Investigators are waiting for the results of a toxicology report before determining a cause of death.

Sacramento Police are required to release body cam footage of major incidents within 30 days as the result of a 2016 ordinance.