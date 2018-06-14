SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) system will be down for 24 hours June 23-24. Users will not be able to access their EBT benefits during this time.

The Department of Social Services sent out a letter and posted the information on its website warning people to plan ahead for their shopping needs and getting cash. Those with EBT cards will not be able to use them from 11 pm on Saturday, June 23, 2018 until 11 pm Sunday, June 24, 2018 due to a system update.

The EBT Client Website will be down for a longer period- from 10 pm Friday, June 22, 2018 until 11 pm Sunday, June 24, 2018.

In addition, EBT users will also not be able to speak with EBT Customer Service agents from 11 pm on Saturday, June 23, 2018 until 11 pm Sunday, June 24, 2018.

The Department of Social Services expects the entire system to be back up and running by 11 pm Sunday, June 24, 2018.