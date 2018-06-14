SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found in Sacramento.

The man’s body was found early Tuesday afternoon, near Northgate Boulevard and Highway 160.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a body found by a passerby. Officers soon found the body and started canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence.

Police say the man’s death is suspicious and homicide investigators have since taken the lead on the case. No information on why investigators believe the death is suspicious has been released.

The man’s identity has not been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.