SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than one million passengers flew in and out of Sacramento International Airport in May- the most in more than a decade.

1.052 million passengers officially moved through SMF last month. It was a 12.3% increase over May 2017 and the highest since July 2017.

Part of the increase is credited to airlines offering more flights. Those additional flights led to 11.8% more seats being available in May 2018 compared to May 2017. Currently, 12 airlines operate out of Sacramento International, with more than 155 daily nonstop flights offered.

The increased passenger trend is expected to continue through the summer, with SMF predicting serving a million plus passengers in June, July, and August.

Sacramento International Airport also saw an uptick in passengers in the early part of the year. Close to 2.6 million people traveled during the first 3 months of 2018, a 12.1% increase over the same period in 2017.