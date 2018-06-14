  • CBS13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Happy Birthday, Mr. President.

Donald Trump is celebrating his 72nd birthday Thursday — his second while in office.

Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump is wishing her dad “your best year yet!!!” in a birthday tweet.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is also celebrating the occasion on social media.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a Drudge Report headline declaring, “TRUMP’S BEST BIRTHDAY!” and citing the economy, North Korea, the World Cup and the jobless rate.

