citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Fire investigators looking into what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Citrus Heights early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., flames were seen pouring from the garage of the home on Conover Way, just north of Old Auburn Road.

Sacramento Metro Fire crews say the person renting the place was not home the fire started, but arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Neighbors tell us a bunny living in the home is safe as well.

Citrus Heights police say the home is a total loss.

