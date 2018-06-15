TRACY (CBS13) — There is another fun thing to do in downtown Tracy, besides shopping and dining, and it’s all for a good cause.

Visitors will notice a piano sitting on the sidewalk on Main Street.

Its open to anybody who wants to play it. The piano was donated by a local resident and it was then painted by West High School students.

There is also a donation box which will be used to collect funds for local school music programs.

“Without art, what’s the sense of everything else. I mean music, I’m not saying these guys have to go out and be professional musicians, I’m just saying that it just makes your life better,” said Ken Cefalo, owner of Main Street Music.

The piano is located in front of Main Street Music (45 W. 10th St). Several schools are on the list to benefit from all the proceeds.