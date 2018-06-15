AUBURN (CBS13) — There’s controversy over a push to expand access to the Hidden Falls Park in Auburn.

Placer County plans to purchase 50 acres next to the park to increase parking and other amenities.

Dozens of nearby residents are opposed saying they feel like their rural neighborhood is being turned into a theme park. Others say the public park should be accessible to everyone.

“Not in my backyard,” said Bart Ruud, who’s lives in rural Auburn all his life.

Passionate pleas surrounding a peaceful piece of land. It was standing room only Thursday as Placer County laid out a plan to expand access to the Hidden Falls Regional Park.

“There is a clear demand for parks, trails and getting out into the open space,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher.

It’s an outdoor playground that’s already overflowing with parking problems. The county is now hoping to purchase 50 acres of land for $1.12 million to pave a parking lot that would hold 100 cars and 40 horse trailers.

Auburn resident Lori Codey said, “We’d like to see more access and easier access for more people.”

Bart Ruud lives on the narrow and winding roads that would be used to access the proposed parking lot. He says the rural area is not a place for extra traffic and tourists.

“They destroy the ambiance of the neighborhood. They bring drug problems; they bring noise problems.”

The expansion would also include new restrooms, water fountains and a picnic area, which nearby residents say fuels concerns about fires and transients.

Fisher says the county already enacted an online reservation system for weekend visitors to ease overcrowding. He says he’s sensitive to all concerns.

“One is to meet the need to get out in the open, the other is to be respectful for our neighbors,” said Fisher.

Fisher also said Thursday night’s meeting was a first step in the process. He doesn’t expect the county to make a final decision on the proposed expansion project until the end of the year.

To access the reservation system for Hidden Falls Regional Park, visit placer.ca.gov/hiddenfalls