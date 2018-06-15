SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Keith Fahnhorst, a star tackle for the San Francisco 49ers who won two Super Bowl titles in the 1980s, has died. He was 66.

He died Tuesday, the 49ers said Friday. No cause was given.

Fahnhorst won two Super Bowls in his 14 seasons with the franchise and was an All-Pro in 1984. He started 160 of the 193 games in which he appeared from 1974-87. Only seven more players and one offensive lineman, Len Rohde, appeared in more games for the 49ers.

Fahnhorst retired because of a neck injury that caused him to miss nine games during his last season in 1987. He dealt with neurological problems after his career.

Former teammate Randy Cross noted on Twitter that he and Fahnhorst were teammates for 12 years. Cross played right guard next to him for 9 1/2 years.

“We won SB’s together, went to ProBowls together, lockered next to each other,” Cross wrote, adding he was lucky to call him his friend.

“WorldClass Dad + Husband who was gentle + kind to all,” Cross said.

Fahnhorst is the second member of the 49ers’ title winning teams of the 1980s to die in the last two weeks. Receiver Dwight Clark died at 61 from Lou Gehrig’s disease, the neurological condition that attacks cells that control muscles.

Fahnhorst was a second-round draft choice in 1974 out of Minnesota, where he was a tight end. He twice won the 49ers’ Bobb McKittrick Award, which is given annually to the offensive lineman who best represents the courage and sacrifice displayed by the longtime offensive line coach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.