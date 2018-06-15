  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 6-year-old girl died after a crash in rural El Dorado County late Friday morning.

The scene was near Latrobe Road and Throttle Lane, about 10 miles south of El Dorado Hills.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Placerville division, a 50-year-old man was driving with his daughter in the back seat when he – for an unknown reason – let his right tires drift off the roadway. He overcorrected to the left, investigators say, causing the car to overturn into a ditch.

Both the man and 6-year-old were wearing their seatbelts. However, the girl suffered major injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

CHP says the girl later died from her injuries.

The man suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Officers closed the road during the investigation, but it was reopened by early Friday afternoon.

CHP is still investigating the incident.

 

