SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – He may have last played in the NBA more than five years ago, but a former Sacramento Kings player is looking more swole than ever.

Mike Bibby is only 40 years old. He’s currently coaching high school ball at his alma mater in Arizona.

Thursday night, the Sacramento Kings posted a new picture of Bibby with the caption “On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby.”

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n — Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018

It didn’t take long for people to notice Bibby’s change in physique.

Mike Bibby went into the Captain America transformation machine. pic.twitter.com/0y6er7wBBw — Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) June 15, 2018

Did Mike Bibby do some jail time that we don’t know about? — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) June 15, 2018

Even Dwyane Wade, who infamously chucked Bibby’s loose shoe into the stands during the 2012 NBA Playoffs, cracked a joke.

2012: Hey Punk. Catch. 2018: Hey Sir. Excuse me you dropped your shoe🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ij5aoHn3jK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 15, 2018

Bibby played for the Kings from 2001-2008. His final year in the NBA was 2012 with the New York Knicks.