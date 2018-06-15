ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin residents eagerly awaiting the opening of a quarry-based theme park will have to wait a bit longer as the project is experiencing yet another delay, and city officials are now requesting $1.15 million to finish construction.

Quarry Park Adventures was originally scheduled to open in May. Then it was pushed back to June. Now city officials say it’s more likely to be August 31. Despite the delay of the of the theme park, city officials said the summer concert and soft opening for season ticket holders will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

Rocklin residents seem to be unbothered by the delays.

“It’s great! I think it’s going to be awesome once it gets done” said resident Rosa Krause while out for a walk observing current construction.

“Can’t wait till it’s done,” said resident Edward Vega.

City officials went to the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday with a request for $1.15 million in additional funding to complete the project.

“There have been some construction delays,” said City of Rocklin spokesperson Michael Young. “There have been some bids coming in a little higher than expected, even some of the national policies like steel tariffs have affected costs.”

The council delayed voting on the extra funds but is expected to pick the issue back up at its next meeting on June 26.

The additional $1 million would bring total construction costs to around $13 million, according to city officials.

The five and a half acre park is being constructed on the old Big Gun Quarry site which closed in 2005. Tucked away on Rocklin Road, the park will feature family-friendly attractions on the site of an old historic quarry. Attractions will include a lake with paddleboats, a ropes course, vertical climbing, a giant free fall, and swing.

“I know that in every project there’s going to be delays. I’m still looking forward, and I think it’s going to be a great project” Vega said.

The Rocklin Road quarry is more than 150 years old. In fact, some of the granite from the area was used to build the state Capitol. And the park has plans to incorporate a piece of that history into each attraction.

City officials estimate the theme park will draw 130,000 visitors a year and create 100 jobs.

Daily passes to the park will be available for $39.99 for adults when it opens sometime this summer. And the city hopes the park will soon attract new businesses to pop up nearby.