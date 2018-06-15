FOLSOM (CBS13) — Heads up riders, Sacramento Regional Transit is extending its service and its fleet.

“Sac RT is cleaner, safer, and even more convenient with extended service hours,” said Patrick Kennedy, Sac County Board of Supervisors and chair of the RT board at a celebration Thursday evening.

It was all about the next stop, Folsom and after hours.

“Oh, that’s nice! I will probably be utilizing that,” said one rider.

The service from Sacramento to Folsom used to end at 7 p.m. which means, unless you’re eating the early bird special, you may miss your train.

The extended service will go till 10 or 11 at night depending on where you’re heading.

A new improvement in the future of train transit will run every 15 minutes instead of the now 30.

“That would be great, that would be very helpful,” said Sharilyn Pauley who commutes daily. “It’s really nice to get on the light rail and not have to worry about it.”

In addition to the new times, money from Senate Bill 1 will also go towards track improvements.

Ramps will be obsolete at tracks and more ADA friendly, so passengers can just enter the train from the street level.

Between tax dollars and grant funding, RT is also getting 23 brand new trains worth $60 million.

Currently, many of the trains are 30 years old and past their useful lifetime.

County and citywide leaders say it’s a big deal to keep the Regional Transit operation on its tracks.

“It should take less time to take light rail to get to Sacramento from Folsom then it is to drive and ultimately isn’t that the goal?” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

And it’s exactly what riders and leaders say is necessary.

“What we really needed in the outlying areas and I’m really excited about what’s coming next,” said Sue Frost on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

The new extended service begins on Sunday.

Light rail trains will serve Folsom until 11:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

http://www.sacrt.com/apps/folsomlatenight/