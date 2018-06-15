STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Stockton on Thursday.

Stockton police say, a little after 9:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was sitting in her car along the 4700 block of Quail Lakes Drive when the suspect – Elizabeth Antonio Perrott – walked up to her.

Perrott had what looked like a handgun, police say, and ordered the other woman to get out of the car.

Friends of the woman later spotted Perrott in the area and confronted her. Police say Perrott then fired a BB gun at the people, but no one was hurt.

Officers soon arrested Perrott and recovered the stolen car.

Perrott is facing charges of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.