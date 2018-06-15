Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Stockton on Thursday.

Stockton police say, a little after 9:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was sitting in her car along the 4700 block of Quail Lakes Drive when the suspect – Elizabeth Antonio Perrott – walked up to her.

Perrott had what looked like a handgun, police say, and ordered the other woman to get out of the car.

Friends of the woman later spotted Perrott in the area and confronted her. Police say Perrott then fired a BB gun at the people, but no one was hurt.

Officers soon arrested Perrott and recovered the stolen car.

Perrott is facing charges of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s