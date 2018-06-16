A Sacramento Police officer sustained significant injuries Saturday after being involved in a traffic crash with another driver. It happened near Richards Boulevard and 16th Streets.

Sacramento Police say it was around 6:19 p.m. when one of their officers appeared to try and communicate with dispatch but was unsuccessful.

“He touched his radio to communicate and nothing came out “ said Sgt. Vance Chandler with Sacramento Police.

Police say this happened several more times, and concern for the officer safety, dispatch tracked his location using GPS and sent other officers to the area.

“At the same time we got multiple 911 calls and officers quickly arrived on scene and discovered that one of our officers was involved in a collision” Chandler said.

Police say the officer had sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

Police believe the officer was traveling west near Richards Boulevard, the other driver northbound near 16th Street when the crash occurred.

“Figuring out what led up to the collision, and the entire collision itself, that’s what our investigators out here doing right now” Chandler said.

Portions of Highway 160, Richards Boulevard, and 16th Street were shut down for a time during the investigation, along with the train tracks at the intersection where the crash occurred.

Police are speaking with witnesses who to try and get a better idea of exactly what happened.

Police say neither drugs no alcohol are factors at this time, but the crash is still under investigation.