(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 21 while Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 81-72 on Sunday night.

Candace Parker added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks (8-2), who won their fourth straight and stayed atop the WNBA standings.

The Sparks opened the third quarter with a 16-2 run to lead 55-35 on Gray’s free throws with 4:59 left in the period. Los Angeles kept the lead between 15 and 20 until a late Chicago run closed the deficit to nine in the final two minutes.

The Sky (3-7) led 27-18 early in the second quarter, but the Sparks rallied with 21 straight points and led 39-33 at halftime.

Jamierra Faulkner had 19 points for the Sky, who lost their fourth straight.

