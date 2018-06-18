  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities have seized more than 550 guns at two Southern California homes and made one arrest after getting a tip that a convicted felon was storing an arsenal.

Sixty-year-old Manuel Fernandez was arrested last week after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies raided his Agua Dulce home.

35478705 2241423692551198 7267782884780408832 o More Than 500 Rifles, Handguns Seized From Home

(Source; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Officials Monday say the deputies found 432 rifles and handguns, then returned later and found 91 more hidden weapons.

35478705 2241423692551198 7267782884780408832 o More Than 500 Rifles, Handguns Seized From Home

(Source; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

 

Finally, 30 guns were seized at another home believed linked to an associate of Fernandez who hasn’t returned to the home.

 

35842423 2241424862551081 9133154161448189952 n e1529380346129 More Than 500 Rifles, Handguns Seized From Home

(Source; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Fernandez was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and illegally possessing an assault rifle and large-capacity magazines.

He’s free on bond. A call to his listed phone number rang unanswered Monday.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s